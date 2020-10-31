MADRID
Una segunda persona fue detenida esta noche en relación con el atentado que provocó tres víctimas mortales en una iglesia de Niza, tras el arresto de una primera en la noche de los hechos, el pasado jueves, informaron fuentes judiciales.
Se trata de un hombre de 35 años que los investigadores consideran que estuvo en contacto la víspera del atentado, al igual que el primero.
El autor de los hechos, un tunecino que entró en Europa de forma irregular por la isla italiana de Lampedusa, sigue hospitalizado como consecuencia de las heridas que sufrió durante su detención.
El atentado tuvo lugar a pocos días de la fiesta católica de Todos los Santos en la basílica de Nuestra Señora de la Asunción, en pleno centro de la capital de la Costa Azul. El Gobierno francés ordenó incrementar la seguridad en todo el país, sobre todo en los templos religiosos.
El presidente francés, Emmanuel Macron, se entrevistó este viernes con el papa Francisco, a quien garantizó que luchará "sin descanso contra el extremismo para que todos los franceses puedan vivir su fe en paz y sin temores", indicó el Elíseo. El Pontífice mostró sus condolencias al jefe del Estado francés, ha agregado.
