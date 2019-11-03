Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

Cova del Llop Marí Atrapadas 22 personas por el oleaje en una cueva de Xàbia (Alicante)

Hasta pasadas las 23 horas de este domingo han sido rescatados 18 de los 22 atrapados y un helicóptero está previsto que regrese en las próximas horas para extraer a los cuatro restantes, que en principio se encuentran en buen estado.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Imagen de archivo de la cova del Llop Marí. AYUNTAMIENTO DE XÁBIA

Imagen de archivo de la cova del Llop Marí. AYUNTAMIENTO DE XÁBIA

Un total de veintidós personas que practicaban en la costa de Xábia (Alicante) paddel surf (remar de pie sobre una tabla) se han refugiado en una cueva por el viento y son objeto de rescate en un operativo con buzos, embarcaciones y un helicóptero al tratarse de una zona de difícil acceso.

Según la Guardia Civil, que participa junto a Salvamento Marítimo, la evacuación de la cova del Llop Marí se ha iniciado después de las 18.00 horas y en una primera fase siete de los deportistas han sido sacados en el helicóptero, entre ellos una mujer con el brazo roto y un menor de edad.

Posteriormente, otros ocho han sido sacados en el mismo helicóptero, algunos con signos de hipotermia y dos con las costillas rotas, por lo que en el aeródromo les esperan ambulancias para ser llevados a un centro sanitario.

Otras tres personas han sido ya llevadas en la embarcación Salvamar, que les llevará al puerto de Xàbia, en principio sin daños personales.

De esta manera, hasta pasadas las 23 horas han sido rescatados 18 de los 22 atrapados y el helicóptero está previsto que regrese en las próximas horas para extraer a los cuatro restantes, que en principio se encuentran en buen estado.

La cova del Llop Marí se ubica en una zona de difícil acceso en las proximidades de la turística playa de La Granadella, desde donde habitualmente salen grupos de kayak y paddel surf hacia la cueva.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad