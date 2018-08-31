Público
Público

Atresmedia Jordi Évole vuelve a Antena 3 para presentar 'Hasta los 100 y más allá'

El presentador de Salvados estrenará muy pronto nuevo programa en la parrilla del grupo Atresmedia. Aunque no se ha dado mayor información, parece que tendría como protagonistas a personas con más de un siglo de vida.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Jordi Évole presentará 'Hasta los 100 y más allá', un nuevo programa especial de Antena 3. / Atresmedia

Jordi Évole presentará 'Hasta los 100 y más allá', un nuevo programa especial de Antena 3. / Atresmedia

El presentador de 'Salvados' Jordi Évole da el salto a Antena 3, la cadena hermana de La Sexta, para presentar un nuevo programa especial. Este se llama 'Hasta los 100 y más allá' y, aunque Atresmedia no ha dado más información, el vídeo promocional avisa que tratará sobre personas mayores y que se estrenará "muy pronto". 

En la breve conversación mostrada en dicha publicidad, el periodista le dice a una señora que no aparenta la edad que dice tener. Esto, unido al nombre del formato, hace pensar que este tendrá como protagonistas a personas con más de un siglo de vidaÉvole retoma así la visibilidad de la tercera edad.

Seguirá dando voz a este colectivo como ya hizo en su anterior trabajo 'Bienvenidas al norte, bienvenidas al sur', de La Sexta. 'Hasta los 100 y más allá' será su segundo proyecto ajeno a 'Salvados' en lo que llevamos de año tras el mencionado. El tercero si contamos la producción de la segunda temporada de 'Malas compañías' de Cristina Pardo.

El presentador vuelve a Antena 3 diez años después, tras ser 'El Follonero' en el programa 'Buenafuente' que conducía Andreu Buenafuente a mediados de la pasada década. En él que se dio a conocer y destacó por su trabajo, que fue muy valorado y le abrió las puertas a un espacio propio. 

Etiquetas