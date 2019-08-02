Público
Atropello Molina Micky Molina atropella a una niña de 9 años y da positivo en la prueba de alcoholemia

La pequeña se encuentra estable con contusiones en las rodillas y en las piernas. Los familiares confesaron que el actor insistía en no avisar a la Policía y que se mostraba muy nervioso ante la situación.

Micky Molina en la presentación del festival de cine de Málga en 2017 / EUROPA PRESS

El actor español Miguel Ángel Molina, más conocido como Micky Molina, atropelló este jueves por la tarde a una menor de nueve años, según ha informado La Provincia. Este accidente ocurrió en el aparcamiento de un restaurante de Santa Eulària (Ibiza), justo cuando una familia -un matrimonio de 84 y 80 años, su hija de 49 y la hija de esta- acababa de aparcar su vehículo y se salían de él. 

En el momento en el que la familia se bajaba del coche, el vehículo del actor se ponía en marcha a toda velocidad y arrollaba a la niña. La nieta del matrimonio mayor que se encontraban en la calle, estaba justo entre los dos coches. 

Lo que más llama la atención es que, según los testimonios recogidos en La Provincia, una vez que el actor de la familia Molina -al volante del coche que golpeó a la menor- se dio cuenta de lo ocurrido, empezó a dar marcha hacia delante y terminó embistiendo al coche.

La Policía Local se desplazó hasta el lugar del accidente y una vez allí le hicieron dos controles de alcoholemia, según han confirmado las autoridades. A los diez minutos de realizarle la primera prueba, se le llevó a cabo la segunda en la que dio positivo con un 0,91, más de 0,4 gramos de lo permitido.

Por ello Micky Molina será investigado por un delito contra la seguridad vial, aunque no fue detenido. También se desplazó una ambulancia hasta el aparcamiento de este restaurante en Santa Eulària, para socorrer a la menor que se encuentra estable y al parecer no sufrió grandes daños, solamente contusiones en las rodillas y en las piernas, sin ninguna fractura. 

Los familiares de la pequeña han confesado que el actor, Micky Molina, insistía en no avisar a la Policía y además, se mostraba muy nervioso ante la situación, como si tuviera algo que ocultar.

