jaén
Un hombre de 35 años ha sido detenido en Marmolejo (Jaén) en relación con la muerte de su pareja, después de que él mismo alertase de que había sufrido un atropello.
Los hechos han sucedido, según fuentes de la investigación, en un camino rural situado a unos 200 metros del Cementerio Municipal, alrededor de las 3:30 horas de este sábado, momento en el que el detenido ha pedido una ambulancia para una mujer que había sido atropellada.
Los servicios sanitarios encontraron en el lugar a la mujer, de 36 años y vecina de Huelva, ya fallecida y con signos de haber sido atropellada.
La Guardia Civil ha detenido al hombre, de Marmolejo, y se trabaja tanto con la hipótesis de que fuera un accidente como un caso de violencia machista. El cuerpo de la mujer ha sido llevado al Instituto Anatómico Forense de Jaén para realizarle la autopsia.
