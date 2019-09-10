Público
La Audiencia de A Coruña prohíbe divulgar el vídeo de la reconstrucción del asesinato de Diana Quer

Justifica esta medida en la necesidad de preservar la máxima imparcialidad de los candidatos a jurado. Un medio de comunicación tenía la intención de divulgarlo, y apoyada por la defensa y por el Ministerio Fiscal.

José Enrique Abuín Gey, alias ‘El Chicle’, durante el juicio por el intento de rapto de una chica en Boiro. / EUROPA PRESS

La sección sexta de la Audiencia Provincial de A Coruña ha emitido este martes un auto en el que acuerda prohibir la divulgación por parte de los medios de comunicación, en su totalidad o en fragmentos, del vídeo de la grabación de la reconstrucción de hechos practicada durante la investigación del asesinato de Diana Quer.

Esta prohibición había sido solicitada por la acusación particular tras tener conocimiento de que un medio de comunicación tenía la intención de divulgarlo, y apoyada por la defensa y por el Ministerio Fiscal.

Aunque la acusación se basaba para ello en el derecho a la dignidad de la víctima, la Audiencia justifica esta prohibición en la necesidad de preservar en la medida de lo posible la máxima imparcialidad de los candidatos a jurado.

"La eventual exposición prematura de los candidatos a contenidos que no deberían conocer hasta el acto del juicio supone un riesgo para su imparcialidad y carencia de prejuicios", destaca el presidente del Tribunal del Jurado, quien incide en que "el peligro que deriva de este contacto anticipado con un elemento del material probatorio se agudiza al brindarse el conocimiento de la prueba fuera del ámbito garantista del plenario".

La juez reconoce "cierta crudeza" de las imágenes en relación a la víctima y hace hincapié en la "eventual, y no improbable, difusión segmentada y no íntegra de la prueba y su eventual y no improbable presentación en un entorno de comentarios, explicaciones o valoraciones, expresas o implícitas, que pueden afectar negativamente a las condiciones para el debido desarrollo de la función atribuida legalmente a los jurados".

