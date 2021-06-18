madrid
El ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, se ha negado a valorar el fondo de la decisión de la Audiencia Provincial de Madrid que este viernes ha cuestionado la patada en la puerta en las fiestas ilegales que se llevaron a cabo durante la pandemia contraviniendo así las restricciones en vigor durante el estado de alarma para hacer frente a la pandemia de la covid-19.
"Tenemos que acostumbrarnos a respetar el estado de derecho", ha dicho Grande-Marlaska en rueda de prensa antes de aludir a la separación de poderes y la necesidad de que las resoluciones judiciales "sigan su cauce ordinario".
La Sección 23 de la Audiencia Provincial de Madrid ha ordenado inadmitir a trámite la denuncia presentada por la Policía tras una intervención polémica la madrugada del 21 de marzo en un piso en el centro de Madrid donde un grupo de jóvenes estaba celebrando una fiesta.
Los magistrados estiman el recurso de los inquilinos del inmueble y ordenan al juzgado de instrucción número 4 que deduzcan testimonio,es decir, que investiguen, por si los agentes de la Policía Nacional incurrieron en una infracción penal por la entrada no consentida en la que llegaron a derribar el marco de la puerta.
Días después de publicarse la actuación policial en redes sociales, Grande-Marlaska justificó a los agentes al hablar de una entrada en un piso turístico que no se usaba como morada, sino como local para organizar fiestas ilegales, saltándose las restricciones por la Covid-19.
Además, el ministro negó que los policías estuvieran "violentando" derechos fundamentales porque su deber era "hacer frente a infracciones de la ley". La Audiencia Provincial de Madrid, sin embargo, rechaza que se pueda denunciar a los inquilinos al entender que superar el número de personas al permitido se trata de una desobediencia leve, no tipificada como delito.
