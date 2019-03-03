Público
La Audiencia Nacional condena a un rapero menor de edad por ensalzar a los GRAPO 

El rapero Sicker, que forma parte del colectivo de La Insurgencia, ha sido condenado a un año de tareas socioeducativas por un delito de enaltecimiento del terrorismo. Sus compañeros recibieron una condena de seis meses de prisión. 

La Audiencia Nacional ha confirmado la condena del rapero menor de edad 'Siker', miembro del colectivo de La Insurgencia, por enaltecer las acciones terroristas de los GRAPO en sus canciones, según ha informado la Cadena Ser. El menor ha sido condenado a un año de de tareas socioeducativas "que favorezcan una reflexión real de las consecuencias de sus actos".

El rapero formaba parte del colectivo La Insurgencia, cuyos doce miembros mayores de edad fueron condenados por la Audiencia Nacional a dos años y un día de prisión, aunque la condena fue posteriormente rebajada a seis meses de cárcel por la Sala de Apelaciones de la Audiencia Nacional. 

Las letras de este joven incluyen, según la justicia, "un contenido laudatorio" del GRAPO y sus acciones violentas "justificándolas e incitando a su reiteración y humillando a sus víctimas". Los jueces califican de "absurdas" las explicaciones del joven durante el plenario y añaden que "tenía otras opciones para expresar sus sentimientos e ideas a través de expresiones que no incitaran a la violencia y la justificaran".

Entre estas expresiones se encuentran frases como: "Si nos toca ir a juicio es lo que tiene, ni zorras ni drogas, matad al presidente" o frases a favor de la libertad de presos de los GRAPO, calificando a sus miembros de "hombres sabios" y "respeto eterno a quien tiene el orgullo y valentía de disparar". 

Cita la sentencia de la quema de fotos del rey

La Cadena Ser también señala que la sentencia, de la que ha sido ponente la magistrada Ana María Rubio, cita, entre otras, la sentencia del Tribunal Constitucional que confirmó una condena de quince meses de cárcel por injurias a la corona a dos hombres que quemaron fotos del Rey en Girona en 2007. Esta última sentencia, no obstante, fue condenada por el Tribunal Europeo de Derechos Humanos por considerar que se trata de una "injerencia en la libertad de expresión". 

