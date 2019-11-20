La Audiencia de Navarra condena a más de tres años de prisión a dos miembros de 'La Manada' por grabar la violación 

La Audiencia de Navarra condena a tres años y tres meses de prisión a dos miembros de La Manada por grabar la violación grupal en 2016. La Sección Segunda de la Audiencia también multa a Antonio Manuel Guerrero y a Alfonso Jesús Cabezuelo con 5.670 euros.
La sentencia, que puede ser recurrida, impone la máxima pena solicitada por las acusaciones particular y populares por un delito contra la intimidad. La pena se suma a los 15 años de prisión a los que fueron condenados por violar a la joven en 2016.
(Habrá ampliación)
