La Audiencia de Tarragona condena a un tuitero a pagar 600 euros por amenazas a la líder de Cs en Catalunya 

El tribunal admite el recurso de apelación contra la sentencia del Juzgado de Instrucción 4 de Tarragona que absolvió al autor del tuit, que calificaba de "mala puta" y amenaza a Lorena Roldán. 

La Audiencia de Tarragona.-

La Audiencia de Tarragona ha condenado a un tuitero por un delito leve de amenazas a la portavoz de Cs y líder del partido en Catalunya, Lorena Roldán, a pagar una multa de 450 euros y una indemnización de 250 euros por llamarla "mala puta" y amenazar con agredirla, según la sentencia. 

Así, admite un recurso de apelación contra la sentencia del Juzgado de Instrucción 4 de Tarragona que absolvió al autor del tuit, y rechaza que el contexto de "crispación política" que hay en Cataluña pueda ser indiferente para el sentimiento de seguridad, ya que no reduce la entidad de dichas amenazas, según El País.

El tribunal considera que las palabras publicadas en el perfil del Twitter "son suficientemente claras, taxativas y autoevidentes" al anunciar un mal para la diputada en el Parlament, y de suficiente entidad para producir zozobra y malestar en la víctima.

