El Instituto Internacional de la Prensa, junto a la Plataforma en Defensa de la Libertad de Información (PDLI), han publicado un informe pionero sobre el incremento de acoso y amenazas en las redes sociales contra periodistas en España.
El acoso digital se acentúa en el caso de las mujeres periodistas, que presentan "un mayor nivel de crudeza": "El ninguneo, la humillación por su aspecto físico, los insultos machistas, las amenazas de agresión sexual y los mensajes de intimidación a sus hijos y familiares son los principales rasgos característicos de las amenazas online dirigidas a las mujeres", detalla el estudio.
El informe, que es el resultado de la reunión de ambas organizaciones con medios de comunicación, periodistas y sindicatos de la prensa durante 23 y 27 de abril en Madrid y Barcelona, destaca entre sus observaciones que la polarización política y el proceso independentista en Catalunya han generado un contexto de crispación que tiene su reflejo en internet. "Convertidas en trincheras ideológicas, fanáticos de distintas ideologías usan las redes sociales para intimidar, insultar a los periodistas y desacreditar su labor", señala el estudio.
Además, analiza las consecuencias de las agresiones en las redes. "Este tipo de ataques tienen un impacto a nivel laboral, en especial entre los periodistas autónomos, que temen perder las distintas colaboraciones si son tachados de problemáticos". También trata los efectos psicológicos como los ataques de ansiedad, depresión o autocensura que padecen los periodistas, en especial las mujeres, en los casos extremos de acoso digital.
Los profesionales reclaman un protocolo de actuación en las redacciones para responder de forma eficiente al acoso digital, que se trata de un problema que también afecta a la libertad de prensa y a la calidad de la información.
