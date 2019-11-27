El rechazo a Gran Hermano por la violación de una concursante durante el programa aumenta. Las marcas Holaluz, Adeslas, Reina y Media Markt anuncian la retirada de su publicidad en el programa estrella de Telecinco. Siguen así los pasos de Nestlé, la telefónica Fi Network y Carretilla, que este martes ya dieron portazo al formato.
A través de las redes sociales y comunicados, las empresas rechazaron cualquier tipo de "abuso o violencia de género" -según afirmaba Nestlé-. Gran Hermano no ayudó a la víctima cuando José María López la violaba. Incluso llegó a mostrar a Carlota Prado el vídeo de la agresión sin asistencia psicológica y sin avisarle. También grabó su reacción.
"Carlota, este tema, por José María y por ti, por el bien de ambos, no debe salir de aquí", le dijo el Súper en el confesionario, del que no le permitieron salir pese a las insistencias. Tras la publicación de esta grabación, que fue montada y realizada un día después de la violación, varias marcas han dado el paso de retirar la publicidad.
Hola. Te informamos que SegurCaixa Adeslas ha retirado la publicidad de este programa. Un saludo.— Adeslas Atención al Cliente (@ClientesAdeslas) November 27, 2019
Buenos días, en nuestro caso también hemos retirado nuestra publicidad.— Holaluz (@HolaLuzcom) November 27, 2019
La jueza ve indicios de abuso sexual
La jueza de instrucción consideró que "existen indicios de que la conducta del recurrente pudiera ser constitutiva de un delito de abuso sexual". Además, la magistrada asegura que "José María se encontraba en un estado de consciencia cuando ocurrieron los hechos" y que incurrió en contradicciones en su declaración.
Buenas tardes, tras este incidente hemos tomado la decisión de retirar la publicidad en este programa, un saludo— Postres Reina (@PostresReina) November 26, 2019
Endemol Shine, empresa productora del programa emitió un comunicado para dar su versión y afirmó "que ningún contenido se grabó con la intención de ser emitido".
