Telecinco Aumentan a siete las marcas que dan la espalda a 'Gran Hermano' por la violación de una concursante

Holaluz y Adeslas anuncian la retirada de su publicidad en el programa estrella de Telecinco. Siguen así los pasos de Postres Reina, Media Markt, Nestlé, la telefónica Fi Network y Carretilla, que ya han dado portazo al formato.

José María López, el concursante de 'Gran Hermano' que abusó de una concursante durante el programa. / MEDIASET

El rechazo a Gran Hermano por la violación de una concursante durante el programa aumenta. Las marcas Holaluz, Adeslas, Reina y Media Markt anuncian la retirada de su publicidad en el programa estrella de Telecinco. Siguen así los pasos de Nestlé, la telefónica Fi Network y Carretilla, que este martes ya dieron portazo al formato.

A través de las redes sociales y comunicados, las empresas rechazaron cualquier tipo de "abuso o violencia de género" -según afirmaba Nestlé-. Gran Hermano no ayudó a la víctima cuando José María López la violaba. Incluso llegó a mostrar a Carlota Prado el vídeo de la agresión sin asistencia psicológica y sin avisarle. También grabó su reacción.

"Carlota, este tema, por José María y por ti, por el bien de ambos, no debe salir de aquí", le dijo el Súper en el confesionario, del que no le permitieron salir pese a las insistencias. Tras la publicación de esta grabación, que fue montada y realizada un día después de la violación, varias marcas han dado el paso de retirar la publicidad.

La jueza ve indicios de abuso sexual

La jueza de instrucción consideró que "existen indicios de que la conducta del recurrente pudiera ser constitutiva de un delito de abuso sexual".  Además, la magistrada asegura que "José María se encontraba en un estado de consciencia cuando ocurrieron los hechos" y que incurrió en contradicciones en su declaración.

Endemol Shine, empresa productora del programa emitió un comunicado para dar su versión y afirmó "que ningún contenido se grabó con la intención de ser emitido". 

