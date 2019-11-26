Ellemborough Lewis, el koala que fue salvado de las llamas por la vecina de la localidad de Port Macquarie Toni Doherty ha muerto. Los veterinarios del Port Macquarie Koala Hospital, en Nueva Gales del Sur, le han aplicado la eutanasia: "Hoy hemos tomado la decisión de poner a Ellenborough Lewis a dormir", explicaron en un breve comunicado.
El marsupial tenía quemaduras en sus manos, pies, brazos y en el interior de sus piernas, por lo que estaba siendo sedado. Cuando ingresó en la citada clínica, sus responsables ya informaron de que las posibilidades de que el animal sobreviviera eran de un 50%.
La evolución de Lewis no ha sido favorable y tras examinarle bajo anestesia general, tomaron la decisión: "En este hospital no mantenemos a los koalas vivos solo por salvar sus vidas si esto significa que van a vivir con dolor y molestias que sean demasiado difíciles de llevar", comunicaron el pasado día 24.
Durante los días en los que el koala ha estado ingresado en la clínica, el animal ha recibido la vista de su rescatadora, que arrancó a Lewis de las llamas, le cubrió con su propia ropa y después le bañó en agua para aliviar las quemaduras.
Los koalas son unos animales conocidos por su vulnerabilidad y se están enfrentando estos días indefensos a los devastadores incendios forestales que arrasan el este de Australia.
No hay cifras oficiales, pero los expertos creen que el número de koalas fallecidos puede superar los mil, mientras que los estados de Nueva Gales del Sur y Victoria lanzaron este miércoles la alerta máxima debido a los fuegos, según recoge Efe.
