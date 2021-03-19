Estás leyendo: La autopsia de la mujer que falleció tras recibir una dosis de AstraZeneca apunta a que su muerte no se debe a la vacuna

La autopsia de la mujer que falleció tras recibir una dosis de AstraZeneca apunta a que su muerte no se debe a la vacuna

Los especialistas han determinado que la mujer tenía una predisposición a sufrir un accidente cerebrovascular.

Los sanitarios se preparan para administrar la vacuna AstraZeneca en el Hospital de Can Misses de Ibiza.
Los sanitarios se preparan para administrar la vacuna AstraZeneca en el Hospital de Can Misses de Ibiza. Sergio G. Cañizares / EFE

Málaga

La autopsia clínica realizada a la profesora de Marbella (Málaga) que falleció por una hemorragia cerebral dos semanas después de recibir la primera dosis de AstraZeneca apunta a que la vacuna no está relacionada con la muerte.

Los especialistas han determinado que la mujer tenía una predisposición a sufrir un accidente cerebrovascular, según informa este viernes el diario Sur de Málaga.

La profesora, de 43 años y madre de dos hijos, podría haber sufrido un aneurisma, lo que habría desencadenado la hemorragia masiva que le causó la muerte.

En los estudios preliminares no se ha detectado indicios de trombo en el cuerpo de la víctima, aunque habrá que esperar a los resultados de los diferentes estudios microscópicos que se están realizando a partir de las muestras tomadas, añade la información del periódico malagueño.

