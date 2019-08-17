A Safarilink commercial aircraft, Dash 8, registration 5Y-SLM hits 2 wildebeests that were running across runway as it landed at Kichwa Tembo Airstrip at the Maasai Mara, Kenya.



Firm says passengers, crew are safe. No injuries or fatalities reported.https://t.co/8hXe6Tj1oC pic.twitter.com/QithekHzxg