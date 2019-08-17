Público
Aviación Un avión mata a ocho ñus salvajes al aterrizar en la reserva Masai Mara de Kenia

Los animales corrieron por la pista cuando el aparato, un De Havilland Dash 8 de la compañía Safarilink, estaba aterrizando cargado de turistas en una pista sin asfaltar en la conocida reserva.

Imágenes del siniestro aéreo en Masái Mara. K.D.

Una aeronave comercial De Havilland Dash 8 Q2008 de la compañía Safarilink ha matado a ocho ñus salvajes cuando aterrizaba en una pista en la reserva salvaje de Masái Mara, procedente de Nairobi.

En un comunicado, la compañía aérea dijo que los animales corrieron por la pista cuando el avión, con matrícula 5Y-SLM, estaba aterrizando. El aparato perdió un parte del el tren de aterrizaje izquierdo y resultó gravemente dañado el motor tambiñén del lado izquierdo.

Los pasajeros no sufrieron daño alguno, informa el sitio especializado Transponder 1200, pero ocho ñus salvajes resultaron muertos por el impacto de esta aeronave.

Según Airlive, unos 10 vehículos estaban estacionados en la explanada listos para recoger pasajeros y llevarlos a hoteles y campamentos.

No hay un aeropuerto en sí para llegar a Masái Mara, sino una serie de pistas de aterrizaje dentro de él desde donde los aviones comerciales recogen y dejan pasajeros. Safarilink vuela desde Wilson a varias pistas de aterrizaje, incluidas Keekorok, Mara North, Musiara, Serena, Angama, Olkiombo y Kichwa Tembo.

