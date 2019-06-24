Público
Dos aviones Eurofighter se estrellan en el noreste de Alemania

Aviones eurofighter. EUROPA PRESS/Archivo

Dos aviones Eurofighter de las Fuerzas Armadas de Alemania se han estrellado este lunes en el estado de Mecklemburgo-Pomerania Occidental, en el noreste del país.

"Puedo confirmar que ha habido un accidente que implica a dos aviones", ha dicho la portavoz del Ministerio de Interior de Mecklemburgo-Pomerania Occidental.

La Fuerza Aérea alemana ha precisado que los dos aviones han chocado en el aire, al tiempo que ha aclarado que los dos pilotos han sobrevivido porque han podido eyectarse, según informa la agencia de noticias DPA.

