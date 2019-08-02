El Ayuntamiento de Calp nombra como alcaldesa perpetua a la Virgen de las Nieves

La Virgen de las Nieves de Calp ha sido nombrada este viernes como alcaldesa perpetua del municipio. Así lo ha aprobado el Ayuntamiento gracias a los apoyos del PP y Ciudadanos. La iniciativa impulsada por el partido conservador ha sido rechazada por PSPV-PSOE, Defendamos Calpe y Compromís ya que consideran que se trata de una media "impropia en un Estado aconfesional".
Santos Pastor, portavoz del Partido Socialista, ha afirmado que la propuesta es "caduca". En la misma línea, el portavoz de Compromís, Ximo Perles, ha criticado este nombramiento porque "en Calp conviven diversas religiones y sensibilidades". "Aunque sea algo simbólico, nos parece inoportuno", ha añadido Perles.
En el municipio no es la primera vez que una imagen religiosa se hace con este título ya que en 1949 el Cristo del Sudor fue nombrado como alcalde mayor perpetuo en plena dictadura franquista.
