Ayuntamiento de Madrid Manifestantes en contra del desalojo de La Ingobernable bloquean el tráfico en un tramo del Paseo del Prado

Los congregados han coreado consignas como "Aquí están los antifascistas", "Gobierne quien gobierne, la Ingo se defiende" o "Los sueños no se desalojan". El Ayuntamiento de Madrid efectuó el desalojo esta mañana con 130 policías municipales.

13/11/2019.- Cientos de personas protestan en las inmediaciones del edificio de La Ingobernable en Madrid tras el desalojo de este miércoles. / EFE - DAVID FERNÁNDEZ

Un amplio grupo de manifestantes en contra del desalojo del centro social autogestionado La Ingobernable están cortando el tráfico en un tramo del Paseo del Prado, a la altura de la calle de Almadén, donde se encuentra el Caixa Forum.

Este grupo de personas acudieron a las 19 horas para protestar por el desalojo del edificio de la calle Gobernador, que había sido utilizado por le colectivo La Ingobernable durante los últimos dos años. El Ayuntamiento efectuó el desalojo esta mañana con 130 Policías Municipales.

Durante la concentración, se ha leído un manifiesto en el que han expresado su repulsa a la medida tomada por el Consistorio encabezado por José Luis Martínez-Almeida y han asegurado que el proyecto de este centro social "continuará".

El corte de tráfico ha comenzado alrededor de las 20.30 horas. Los congregados han coreado consignas como "Aquí están los antifascistas", "Gobierne quien gobierne, la Ingo se defiende" o "Los sueños no se desalojan".

Entre los asistentes a la movilización en apoyo a la Ingobernable se han encontrado representantes del movimiento ecologista Fridays For Future, que han agradecido al espacio haber acogido sus asambleas y reuniones.

