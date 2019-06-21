El Ayuntamiento de Madrid suspende un concierto solidario con refugiados que fue aprobado antes de la llegada de la derecha

El PP ha suspendido la celebración de un concierto solidario con los refugiados que estaba previsto para este sábado en Madrid, y que era organizado por el colectivo vecinal La Gasolinera. El evento, que se iba a celebrar en una explanada del distrito de Salamanca, ya fue aprobado por el Gobierno de Manuela Carmena.
Ahora, con la llegada del conservador José Luis Martínez-Almeida al Ayuntamiento -gracias a la extrema derecha y Ciudadanos- este evento no tiene cabida en Madrid. El consistorio alega que "se van a llevar a cabo labores de mantenimiento en esa fecha", según denuncian desde Red SOS Refugiados.
Además, recalca que se tratan de unos terrenos no habilitados para actuaciones musicales, "falta el informe de medioambiente por el exceso de ruido" y, según el nuevo concejal-presidente del distrito, José Fernández Sánchez, ha habido quejas de los vecinos por conciertos anteriores.
El anterior Gobierno local cedió este espacio denominado La Gasolinera a esta plataforma con el mismo nombre que ha desplegado en esta zona diversas actividades. Los organizadores acusan la Junta Municipal de haber prohibido esta jornada solidaria y denuncian que el Ayuntamiento ha cambiado las cerraduras del espacio vecinal. Querían recaudar fondos para una ONG de ayuda al refugiado durante las actuaciones musicales previstas.
