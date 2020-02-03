madridActualizado:
El Ayuntamiento de Vic ha multado por primera vez a un hombre por no recoger los excrementos de su perro en la vía pública, después de que la semana pasada anunciará la creación de una base de datos de los infractores.
El objetivo del proyecto es identificar genéticamente las cacas de los perros abandonadas lugares públicos para sancionar a sus dueños.
Según ha informado la concejal de Convivencia y Seguridad, Educación y Juventud, Elisabet Franquesa, la iniciativa forma parte de una "campaña de ADN", con que se pretende "sancionar a la gente incívica de la ciudad. Queremos el bienestar de los animales, pero también el bienestar de las personas", ha dicho.
La sanción acordada es de una asciende a unos 500 euros más el coste de realizar la prueba de ADN, que corresponde a unos 120 euros.
Por su parte, el cuerpo de agentes cívicos ha iniciado esta campaña de identificación tras avisar a más de 700 personas y enviar una carta informativa a los propietarios de mascotas de Vic, según el diario El Periódico.
Precisamente, la policía municipal ha incautado un perro de raza peligrosa, un cruce de pit bull con shar pei, porque no estaba censado ni llevaba microchip. Su dueño no dispone de licencia para la tenencia de perros potencialmente peligrosos, ni el preceptivo seguro de responsabilidad civil y porque mordió a otro perro.
