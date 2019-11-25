Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

PP-Cs El Ayuntamiento de Zaragoza financiará actividades extraescolares en la escuela concertada a partir de 2020

Podemos denuncia que el Gobierno municipal de PP-Cs aumenta las ayudas a los colegios concertados mientras se las recorta a los públicos.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
La vicealcaldesa de Zaragoza, Sara Fernández (C’s), observa cómo el alcalde Jorge Azcón (PP) firma un documento. / Ayuntamiento de zaragoza

La vicealcaldesa de Zaragoza, Sara Fernández (C’s), observa cómo el alcalde Jorge Azcón (PP) firma un documento. / Ayuntamiento de zaragoza

El Ayuntamiento de Zaragoza va a empezar a financiar en 2020 actividades extraescolares de la escuela concertada, según informa El Heraldo de Aragón. El Gobierno municipal de Zaragoza, encabezado por PP y Cs, va a destinar 70.000 euros en el presupuesto del próximo año. Se trata de un programa piloto que permitirá a cinco colegios concertados participar en el denominado Proyecto de Integración de Espacios Escolares (PIEE), hasta ahora reservado a los centros públicos.

En su información, El Heraldo informa de que el Ayuntamiento de Zaragoza tiene "el objetivo de que en el curso 2022-2023 se pueda destinar más de un millón de euros a las actividades extraescolares de la concertada, que tiene 58 centros en la ciudad y unos 40.000 alumnos".

En la actualidad, estos programas de actividades extraescolares están destinados a centros públicos de primaria, secundaria y educación especial, a los que les ofrecen cursos, talleres, actividades deportivas o culturales. "En total", asegura El Heraldo, "participan unos 45 colegios y cuentan con la participación de 7.500 alumnos, de los que 6.300 son de secundaria. El presupuesto anual es de 1,4 millones".

El alcalde de Zaragoza, Jorge Azcón, ya se comprometió durante la campaña electoral a eliminar lo que a su juicio es "una discriminación" a la educación concertada. Y lo ha puesto en práctica.

El Grupo Municipal de Podemos-Equo en el Ayuntamiento de Zaragoza ha denunciado que el Gobierno PP-Cs haya decidido financiar actividades extraescolares en colegios concertados en perjuicio de la escuela pública.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad