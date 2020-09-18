Estás leyendo: Ayuso restringe la movilidad en 37 áreas, cierra parques y limita las reuniones sociales a seis personas

Ayuso restringe la movilidad en 37 áreas, cierra parques y limita las reuniones sociales a seis personas 

El Gobierno autonómico cierra parques, limita las reuniones sociales y aplica otras medidas propias de la fase 1 como la reducción de aforo en los bares. Las nuevas medidas entrarán en vigor a partir del lunes.

La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso

La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, ha anunciado que restringe la movilidad en 37 zonas básicas de salud  a partir del lunes. No se podrá salir ni entrar en ellas, salvo para los desplazamientos que tengan que ver con la asistencia médica, motivos laborales, acceso a centros educativos, retorno a la asistencia habitual, asistencia a personas dependientes, actividades financieras, renovaciones de documentos oficiales o exámenes o pruebas oficiales no aplazables.

Además, en toda la región se reduce el número máximo en las reuniones sociales a seis persona, se cierran parques y se aplican otras medidas propias de la fase 1 de la desescalada como la reducción de aforo en restauración.

Ayuso ha afirmado en rueda de prensa que las restricciones de movilidad se aplican para evitar la propagación del virus por toda la región y por ello las medidas se aplican en las zonas en las que la incidencia es más alta. Las restricciones afectarán a 855.193 personas, afectando al 13 % de la población de la región, pero donde se producen el 25 % de los contagios. 

"Madrid tiene una situación geográfica y de densidad que le hace ser una comunidad especialmente vulnerable", ha reconocido la presidenta tras hablar de su reunión con el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, e incidir en que hay que trabajar con una "estrategia nacional".

