La Fiscalía belga ya ha iniciado una investigación, pero el movimiento feminista denuncia que las instituciones no actúan con rotundidad frente a esta problemática social.

12/11/2021 Una de las pancartas presentes en la movilización feminista de Bruselas contra la violencia sexual, bajo en el lema 'Balance ton bar' (Denuncia a tu bar, en francés).
Una de las pancartas presentes en la movilización feminista de Bruselas contra la violencia sexual, bajo en el lema 'Balance ton bar' (Denuncia a tu bar, en francés). RTVE

El movimiento feminista belga saca a la calle uno de los gritos de guerra más repetidos en sus redes últimamente: #BalanceTonBar (#DenuciaATuBar, en francés). Un aullido de la manada de mujeres que pasaron de contar sus experiencias en Internet a salir este viernes a la Plaza de l'Albertine de Bruselas para denunciar el aumento de agresiones sexuales en locales de ocio que llevan observando desde octubre.

Convocadas por la Unión Feminista Inclusiva y Augestionada (Ufia), varios centenares instaron a boicotear a bares y restaurantes, donde afirman que no cesan los casos de compañeras drogadas y violadas, según informa la periodista Montserrat Boix en el Canal 24h de RTVE.

"Se culpabiliza a las víctimas por haber bebido, se dice a las chicas que tengan cuidado con sus vasos... Ya ha llegado el momento de decir a los hombres: 'Dejad de drogar a las mujeres'", denuncia una activista ante las cámaras de televisión.

La Fiscalía belga ya ha iniciado una investigación y, según indica el diario Le Soir, confirma también el aumento de este tipo de delitos sexuales en los últimos años. Sin embargo, el movimiento feminista denuncia con lemas como "La impunidad debe cesar" que las instituciones no actúan con rotundidad frente a esta problemática social.

El movimiento #BalanceTonBar ya se ha trasladado también a Francia, un país donde las mujeres ya se han movilizado en ciudades como París, Lima o Toulouse.



