María Eugenia Rodríguez Palop conduce este espacio feminista para conocer a esas mujeres del mundo de la cultura, el arte y el deporte que nos acompañan en tiempos difíciles. 

Alba Flores y Clara Peya acompañan a Mª Eugenia Rodríguez Palop en el segundo programa de 'El Balcón', este viernes, a las 20:30. Recientemente, la actriz premiada Alba Flores y la compositora y pianista Clara Peya han unido sus voces en 'Mujer frontera', una composición dedicada a las mujeres que están al margen de la sociedad.

En 'El Balcón de Palop', estas artistas hablarán de mujeres, de feminismo, de música, de arte, de teatro y sobre la feminización de la pobreza. Cuando el mundo se contempla a través de las fronteras, de las Mujeres Frontera, lo que aflora es increíble.

Te esperamos este viernes, 12 de marzo, a partir de las 20.30 horas.

