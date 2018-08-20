Los servicios municipales de limpieza de Barcelona retirarán los carteles que invitan a turistas a practicar 'balconing', que consiste en saltar entre balcones de un hotel o hacia la piscina, algo que "es divertido", según la campaña.
Fuentes municipales han indicado este lunes que el Ayuntamiento rechaza los hechos y el mensaje de estos carteles, colocados especialmente en la zona de Vallcarca y que ironizan con esta práctica, causa de muerte de varios turistas cada año, con nada menos que 7 fallecidos solo en lo que llevamos de verano.
Los carteles, escritos en inglés y dirigidos a los turistas, exponen razones por las que practicar 'balconing': '¿Sabías que el 'balconing' previene la gentrificación?', señalan, y aseguran que mejora la calidad de vida de los vecinos, entre otras afirmaciones. Se trata de una campaña callejera ejecutada por los autodenominados comités de autodefensa contra el 'barricidio'.
