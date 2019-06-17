Público
Balconing Magaluf Un joven británico intenta estafar 37.000 euros a un hotel de Magaluf tras romperse varios huesos haciendo 'balconing'

El joven trató de saltar desde una barandilla hasta la copa de un árbol, pero no alcanzó su objetivo y acabó estrellándose contra el suelo. Después, acusó al establecimiento de un resbalón en la piscina.

Fotograma del vídeo del joven haciendo 'balconing'. DIARIO DE MALLORCA

Un joven británico que se rompió varios huesos la semana pasada haciendo balconing en un hotel de Mallorca intentó estafar al establecimiento al acusarlo de que la zona de la piscina estaba resbaladiza. Por ello, intentó que le pagara los gatos sanitarios, según informa Diario de Mallorca.

El joven trató de saltar desde una barandilla hasta la copa de un árbol, pero no alcanzó su objetivo y acabó estrellándose contra el suelo. El impacto le provocó la fractura de la clavícula y de al menos una costilla.

Fue entonces cuando argumentó que la caída había sido a consecuencia de un resbalón en la piscina y reclamó que el hotel de la zona de Magaluf corriera con sus gastos sanitarios: 37.000 euros. Sin embargo, la aseguradora que contrató el establecimiento logró encontrar un vídeo en que se ve como el británico salta desde la barandilla y cae, desmontando así sus acusaciones.

