Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Ballena Muere una ballena de 16 metros en Asturias tras quedar atrapada entre las rocas de una cala

La ballena está en un lugar de difícil acceso y sería importante sacarla de ahí, dado que la marea podría devolverla al mar, con el riesgo que supondría para la navegación.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Ballena varada. Europa Press

Ballena varada. Europa Press

Una ballena de más de 16 metros de longitud ha muerto este miércoles tras quedarse atrapada en las rocas de la Cala del Figo, cerca de la localidad de Salave, en el municipio asturiano de Tapia de Casariego.

Según ha informado, el presidente de la Coordinadora para el Estudio y Protección de las Especies Marinas (Cepesma), Luis Laria, se tuvo conocimiento de la localización del animal aproximadamente a las 10.30 horas.

Se trataba de un rorcual común. Estuvo una hora debatiéndose a golpes contra las rocas y termino muriendo tras una hora, dejando sangre en el agua a consecuencia del impacto.

"Se trata del segundo ejemplar de este tipo más grande que se ha quedado varado en las costas asturianas", asegura Laria

Según Laria se trata del segundo ejemplar de este tipo más grande que se ha quedado varado en las costas asturianas. Solamente recuerda otro caso similar en los últimos 25 años.

Luis Laria considera que sería interesante hacerle una necropsia a la ballena para comprobar qué le había pasado, dado que, para su tamaño, no tiene el peso adecuado. También ve rarezas en el patrón de coloración.

Considera además importante la recuperación del esqueleto, y en este sentido ya ha trasladado al Ayuntamiento de Valdés y al Principado de Asturias su disposición a hacerse cargo para su exposición.

Laria ha advertido que la ballena está en un lugar de difícil acceso y que sería importante sacarla de ahí, dado que la marea podría devolverla al mar, con el riesgo que supondría para la navegación.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad