Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Ballena muerta Una ballena muerta de 20 metros aparece en las costas de Bueu

El animal fue hallado por dos pesqueros que dieron la voz de alarma. El animal llevaría muerto varios días, según su aspecto.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
La especie de ballena jorobada ha llegado a medir hasta 16 metros de longitud y pesar 43 toneladas - EFE

la ballena llevaría varios días sin vida, dado el estado en el que se encontraba - EFE

Una ballena muerta de 12 metros de longitud ha aparecido en Bueu, cerca de un polígono mejillero. Han sido dos pesqueros los que, por la mañana, se han encontrado al animal flotando frente a la costa de Beluso, cerca de la localidad de O Cabalo.

Los marineros avisaron al 112 de forma inmediata, que acudieron al lugar con un remolcador para el cetáceo y trasladaron al puerto de Marín, donde está la base de la embarcación de auxilio. Así evitaron que las embarcaciones pudieran colisionar con el animal, que dada su envergadura podría haber supuesto un grave accidente.

Uno de los testigos del rescate fue Daniel Betanzos, inspector de Mercancías del Puerto de Marín, que adelantó que la ballena llevaba varios días por el aspecto que tenía, según la Cadena Ser

Serán técnicos de la Xunta de Galicia los encargados de transportar al animal a lo largo de la tarde para proceder a su incineración.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad