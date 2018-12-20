Una ballena muerta de 12 metros de longitud ha aparecido en Bueu, cerca de un polígono mejillero. Han sido dos pesqueros los que, por la mañana, se han encontrado al animal flotando frente a la costa de Beluso, cerca de la localidad de O Cabalo.
Los marineros avisaron al 112 de forma inmediata, que acudieron al lugar con un remolcador para el cetáceo y trasladaron al puerto de Marín, donde está la base de la embarcación de auxilio. Así evitaron que las embarcaciones pudieran colisionar con el animal, que dada su envergadura podría haber supuesto un grave accidente.
Uno de los testigos del rescate fue Daniel Betanzos, inspector de Mercancías del Puerto de Marín, que adelantó que la ballena llevaba varios días por el aspecto que tenía, según la Cadena Ser.
Serán técnicos de la Xunta de Galicia los encargados de transportar al animal a lo largo de la tarde para proceder a su incineración.
