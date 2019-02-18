El banco sueco Handelsbanken será dirigido por una mujer por primera vez en su historia

El banco sueco Svenska Handelsbanken, fundado en 1871 y uno de las mayores entidades financieras escandinavas, ha designado como próxima presidenta y consejera delegada a Carina Akerström, quien asumirá el cargo el próximo 27 de marzo en sustitución de Anders Bouvin, convirtiéndose así en la primera mujer que dirigirá la entidad.
Akerström, de 57 años, comenzó su carrera en la entidad en 1986 y desde entonces ha ocupado diversas posiciones de responsabilidad en Svenska Handelsbanken, donde desde 2016 era vice consejera delegada, con responsabilidad sobre grandes clientes corporativos y las operaciones de negocio de la entidad en el área de Estocolmo.
Con su nombramiento, Akerström se suma al reducido grupo de ejecutivas escandinavas al frente de algunas de las mayores entidades de la región, incluyendo a Birgitte Bonnesen, presidenta y consejera delegada de Swedbank, así como Berit Behring; directora de la filial sueca del Danske Bank, después de que en 2017 Annika Falkengren dejara la dirección de SEB, el mayor banco sueco.
"Hemos evaluado candidatos cualificados tanto internos como externos", ha declarado Par Boman, presidente del consejo de la entidad, subrayando que la elección de Carina Akerström se sustenta sobre bases muy sólidas y estables a la vista de su historial de resultados excelentes durante un largo periodo de tiempo.
"Tenemos un gran poder en nuestro método de trabajo descentralizado", declaró Akerström tras su nombramiento, destacando su profundo conocimiento de la entidad.
