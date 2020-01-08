Público
Barcelona Ada Colau pedirá al aeropuerto del Prat que elimine el puente aéreo con Madrid

El Ayuntamiento de Barcelona, que tiene previsto decretar la emergencia climática en la ciudad a mediados de este enero, propondrá al aeropuerto eliminar las líneas de vuelos que tengan una alternativa ferroviaria para reducir las emisiones.

El Ayuntamiento de Barcelona pedirá al puerto y al aeropuerto un plan de reducción de emisiones y propone eliminar el Puente Aéreo. (ARCHIVO)

El Ayuntamiento de Barcelona pedirá al puerto y al aeropuerto un plan de reducción de emisiones y que eliminen las rutas que tienen una alternativa ferroviaria, como es el caso del puente aéreo a Madrid.

Así lo ha anunciado este miércoles el concejal de Emergencia Climática del Ayuntamiento de Barcelona, Eloi Badia, en una entrevista en la televisión municipal Betevé, donde ha explicado que el consistorio buscará la complicidad del Aeropuerto de Barcelona-El Prat y del puerto para reducir las emisiones.

Según Badia, estas cuestiones las abordará el ayuntamiento en una mesa conjunta con la Generalitat y el Estado, a los que reclamará un plan para hacer frente a las emisiones.

Concretamente, el Ayuntamiento de Barcelona, que tiene previsto decretar la emergencia climática en la ciudad a mediados de este mes de enero, propondrá al aeropuerto eliminar las líneas de vuelos que tengan una alternativa ferroviaria, como la conexión entre Barcelona y Madrid.

"El puente aéreo tiene una alternativa ferroviaria que no emite emisiones", ha indicado el concejal de Emergencia Climática, por lo que "no es necesario emitir CO2".

El edil ha reconocido que "no es una competencia exclusivamente nuestra" y por eso pide la "complicidad" del resto de administraciones –Gobierno español y Generalitat– porque "todos tenemos que contribuir a la reducción de emisiones".

Badia ha explicado que, una vez declarada la emergencia climática, el Ayuntamiento también trabajará para reducir emisiones en otros ámbitos, como en la alimentación, los residuos y la transformación energética.

"Son ámbitos que tomarán más notoriedad próximamente", ha alertado Badia, que hoy hará balance de la primera semana de implantación de la Zona de Bajas Emisiones, que ha restringido desde el pasado 1 de enero la circulación de los vehículos más viejos y contaminantes en la ciudad durante los días laborables.

