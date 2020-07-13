Barcelona advierte a grandes tenedores de que expropiará 194 pisos vacíos si no los alquilan

barcelona
El Ayuntamiento de Barcelona ha enviado requerimientos a los propietarios de 194 viviendas vacías de la ciudad para que los alquilen, y les ha advertido de que, si no lo hacen en un mes, empezarán un procedimiento que puede ir desde multas hasta la expropiación.
Lo ha explicado este lunes en una rueda de prensa la concejal de Vivienda de Barcelona, Lucía Martín, que ha detallado que estas 194 viviendas son propiedad de 14 grandes tenedores, 100 de ellos de la Sareb, ha indicado.
Martín ha dicho que la actuación del Ayuntamiento se ampara en el Decreto ley 17/2019, que permite un proceso de expropiación "más rápido y ágil", que se podría culminar en un plazo de solo seis meses si los propietarios no ponen las viviendas en alquiler.
