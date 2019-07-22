El Juzgado de Instrucción 1 de Barcelona ha decretado prisión provisional, comunicada y sin fianza para diez integrantes de una banda de ladrones que se dedicaba al robo violento de relojes de lujo en la capital catalana.
El magistrado ha acordado libertad con medidas cautelares para otros tres integrantes, y deberán personarse periódicamente, no pueden salir del país y se les ha retirado el pasaporte, según ha informado el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJC).
Los Mossos d'Esquadra desarticularon el jueves al grupo criminal, realizaron varios registros en Barcelona y L'Hospitalet de Llobregat (Barcelona) y consiguieron recuperar gran cantidad de relojes de lujo y dinero en efectivo, tras una investigación que empezó en noviembre de 2018.
