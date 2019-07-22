Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Barcelona Cárcel para diez detenidos por robos violentos de relojes de lujo en Barcelona

Los Mossos d'Esquadra realizan varios registros en la capital catalana y en L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, desarticulan la banda y consiguen recuperar gran cantidad de ellos, así como dinero en efectivo. El juez decreta prisión comunicada y sin fianza.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Dos agentes de los Mossos. / EFE

Dos agentes de los Mossos. / EFE

El Juzgado de Instrucción 1 de Barcelona ha decretado prisión provisional, comunicada y sin fianza para diez integrantes de una banda de ladrones que se dedicaba al robo violento de relojes de lujo en la capital catalana.

El magistrado ha acordado libertad con medidas cautelares para otros tres integrantes, y deberán personarse periódicamente, no pueden salir del país y se les ha retirado el pasaporte, según ha informado el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJC).

Los Mossos d'Esquadra desarticularon el jueves al grupo criminal, realizaron varios registros en Barcelona y L'Hospitalet de Llobregat (Barcelona) y consiguieron recuperar gran cantidad de relojes de lujo y dinero en efectivo, tras una investigación que empezó en noviembre de 2018.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad