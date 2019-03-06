Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Barcelona Detenido un hombre en Barcelona por intentar agredir a varios mossos con un cuchillo

Los agentes han arrestado en Barcelona a un hombre por un presunto delito de atentado a agentes de la autoridad. El detenido no llevaba documentación y todavía no ha podido ser identificado.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Agentes de los Mossos d'Esquadra patrullan por el centro de Barcelona, ciudad en la que se detuvo a un militar francés con cargadores de pistola en la Sagrada Familia. /EFE

Agentes de los Mossos d'Esquadra. /EFE

Los Mossos d'Esquadra han detenido este miércoles en Barcelona después de las 15.15 horas a un hombre que presuntamente ha intentado agredir a agentes con un cuchillo, ha informado el cuerpo en un comunicado. Los agentes inicialmente vieron que el hombre tenía un cuchillo en unos jardines del distrito de Sant Martí cercanos a la Ronda Litoral y se comportaba "de manera sospechosa".

Posteriormente, el hombre se ha desplazado hasta el paseo marítimo del Puerto Olímpico y los mossos han decidido detenerle ante el riesgo de que usara el arma blanca contra peatones. Durante el arresto, el sospechoso presuntamente ha intentado clavar el cuchillo a un agente, que le ha podido esquivar, pero el hombre ha huido hasta la calle Marina, donde otra patrulla le ha acorralado.

En este punto, presuntamente ha sacado otro cuchillo y ha intentado agredir a los agentes, pero le han podido reducir y detener por presunto atentado a los agentes de la autoridad sin que ningún mosso resultara herido. El detenido, que aún no ha sido identificado porque no llevaba documentación, pasará a disposición judicial en las próximas horas.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad