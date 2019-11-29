Público
Barcelona Gran redada contra el tráfico de armas, drogas y blanqueo en Badalona

Los Mossos d'Esquadra han realizado una treintena de entradas y registros, principalmente en el barrio de San Roque, que  han comenzado sobre las seis de la mañana.

14/07/2019 - Los Mossos d'Esquadra patrullando una calle de Barcelona / EFE (ARCHIVO)

Los Mossos d'Esquadra patrullando una calle de Barcelona / EFE (ARCHIVO)

Agentes de los Mossos d'Esquadra mantienen un gran despliegue policial en el municipio barcelonés de Badalona y su área metropolitana contra el tráfico de drogas, armas y blanqueo de capitales.

La policía catalana ha realizado una treintena de entradas y registros, principalmente en el barrio de San Roque, que comenzaron sobre las seis de la mañana, según informa en su cuenta de Twitter.

En la operación, en la que se prevén numerosas detenciones, se ha desplegado un importante número de agentes y un helicóptero sobrevuela zona, alertan los Mossos en las redes sociales. 

