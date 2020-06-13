Estás leyendo: Barcelona impide temporalmente el acceso a dos playas al saturarse de bañistas

Barcelona impide temporalmente el acceso a dos playas al saturarse de bañistas

Los videosensores han detectado que se alcanzaba un nivel de ocupación muy alto, por lo que la Guardia Urbana no ha permitido la entrada a más personas a esas playas para evitar aglomeraciones.

Playa de San Sebastián
Aspecto de la playa de San Sebastián, llena de gente, este sábado en el sexto día de la fase dos de la desescalada por COVID-19. EFE/Marta Pérez

Barcelona

EFE

La Guardia Urbana impide desde esta tarde el acceso a las playas de la Nova Icària y del Bogatell al haber alcanzado desde las 16:45 la máxima ocupación permitida, que es del 80 % del aforo, la requerida para mantener la distancia de seguridad ante la covid-19.

Fuentes del Ayuntamiento de Barcelona han asegurado que en el momento en que los videosensores han detectado que se alcanzaba un nivel de ocupación muy alto, se ha informado a los bañistas por megafonía de la situación, en colaboración con los informadores desplegados por el litoral, y se ha pedido su colaboración para repartirse por la playa respetando las distancias de seguridad.

A partir de ese momento, la Guardia Urbana no ha permitido la entrada a más personas a esas playas para evitar aglomeraciones.

Este es el primer fin de semana que está permitido el baño en las playas de Barcelona desde que la capital catalana entró en la fase 2 de la desescalada.

El Ayuntamiento de Barcelona también ha puesto en marcha una web que permite consultar el grado de ocupación de cada una de las diez playas, y esta tarde otras seis playas de la ciudad presentan una ocupación alta, aunque todavía no alcanzan el tope del 80 % del aforo marcado como límite.

