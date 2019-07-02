La Diputación de Barcelona presenta la campaña ‘Libres de machismos’, destinada a sensibilizar a los ciudadanos, y trabajar en la línea de la prevención, la detección y la atención ante situaciones de violencias sexuales en los espacios públicos de ocio. Una campaña que toma el relevo del ya popular lema 'No es no' y que añade a esta vertiente de sensibilización, la información y formación necesaria.
Para ello, se distribuirán en los barrios 180.00 pulseras bajo el renovado claim #LliuresdeMasclismes y se pondrán a disposición de los ciudadanos los llamaos 'Puntos Lilas', destinados a informar y prevenir las actitudes machistas y comportamientos sexistas que se produzcan en los eventos lúdicos y festivos (fiestas mayores, festivales, actuaciones musicales, vida nocturna ...).
Unos espacios que en Montmeló han sido acogidos con gran aprobación por los vecinos el pasado fin de semana con motivo de la Fiesta mayor.
Protocolos de actuación
Desde hace dos años, la institución también trabaja en la línea de cooperación y colaboración entre los diferentes ayuntamientos a fin de brindarles apoyo técnico y económico para la elaboración de protocolos de actuación frente al acoso sexual.
Además, y para que los municipios puedan elaborar los protocolos, la corporación les aporta una herramienta que complementa estas acciones para el abordaje integral de las violencias machistas. Se trata de la edición de la 'Guía para la elaboración de protocolos ante las violencias sexuales en espacios públicos de ocio', que se puede descargar gratuitamente a través de la web de la Librería de la Diputación de Barcelona.
Un paso más, destacan en un comunicado, en la voluntad de la Diputación de Barcelona de continuar desplegando instrumentos y recursos para conseguir espacios libres de violencias machistas.
