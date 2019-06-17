Los Mossos d'Esquadra investigan la muerte por arma blanca de una chica cuyo cadáver ha sido hallado en su casa de Mataró (Barcelona) y tratan de localizar al hermano de la menor, en un caso en el que todas las hipótesis están abiertas.
Según han informado fuentes cercanas al caso, el cadáver de la chica fue localizado poco después de las 22.00 horas de anoche en un piso de esta localidad barcelonesa, después de que la madre, que según algunos vecinos se encontraba fuera del país, alertara a unos amigos porque hacía días que no podía contactar con sus hijos.
Los Mossos d'Esquadra han abierto una investigación para tratar de determinar las circunstancias sobre la muerte de la menor, ya que por el momento no se descarta ninguna hipótesis, según las fuentes. Después de que la madre, de origen ruso, llamara a los amigos, estos acudieron al piso de la familia y, tras lograr acceder a su interior, localizaron el cadáver de la chica, con una herida por arma blanca.
La juez ha ordenado el secreto del caso y por el momento no se descarta ninguna hipótesis
La titular del juzgado de instrucción número 3 de Mataró acudió con una comitiva judicial al domicilio, acompañada por una letrada de la administración, el fiscal y el forense, para proceder al levantamiento del cadáver, según ha informado el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Cataluña (TSJC). La juez ha ordenado el secreto del caso, en el que está pendiente del resultado de la autopsia para determinar la causa exacta de la muerte.
En el marco de la investigación abierta para determinar las circunstancias de este suceso, los Mossos d'Esquadra han tomado declaración a varios vecinos y están tratando de localizar al hermano de la víctima, también menor de edad, según las fuentes.
