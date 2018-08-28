Una mujer peruana de 33 años ha fallecido este martes en la Estación central de Sants de Barcelona al reventar uno de los envoltorios de droga que transportaba en su estómago, según la autopsia que le han practicado.
Fuentes de los Mossos d'Esquadra han explicado que, una vez la autopsia ha confirmado que la causa de la muerte ha sido la droga que transportaba dentro de su estómago, ahora intentan averiguar de dónde procedía y a dónde se dirigía la víctima.
Los Mossos d'Esquadra han abierto la investigación por la muerte de la mujer esta mañana, cuando ha aparecido inconsciente en la Estación de Sants de Barcelona.
Según los Mossos d'Esquadra, un vigilante de seguridad de Renfe les ha avisado sobre las 09:30 horas de que había encontrado a una mujer inconsciente.
Una dotación de los Mossos d'Esquadra que ha acudido al lugar ha intentado hacer maniobras de reanimación a la mujer, sin resultado, hasta que han llegado cuatro dotaciones del Sistema Médico de Emergencias (SEM), que tampoco han podido hacer nada por salvar su vida.
Los sanitarios habían pensado inicialmente que se trataba de una mujer que podía estar embarazada ya que han notado que tenía el abdomen inflado, pero no ha sido hasta la realización de la autopsia cuando se ha confirmado que la mujer era una mula, denominación que se emplea para las personas que transportan droga ingerida.
