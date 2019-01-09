Público
Barcelona multa con 196.000 euros al propietario de una vivienda de protección oficial por alquilarla

El dueño la alquilaba a un precio muy por encima del autorizado. Hasta ahora se han inspeccionado 1.600 VPO y se han abierto 14 expedientes sancionadores a propietarios.

Viviendas en una imagen de archivo. / EUROPA PRESS

El Ayuntamiento de Barcelona ha sancionado con 196.000 euros al propietario de una vivienda de protección oficial (VPO) por no vivir en ella y destinarla a alquiler sin la autorización de la Agencia de la Vivienda de Catalunya y a un precio muy por encima del autorizado.

Esta es la primera de las sanciones fruto del programa de inspección de las 16.000 viviendas con calificación de protección oficial que el Ayuntamiento de Barcelona concertó hace un año con la Generalitat para promover la función social de la vivienda.

Según ha explicado en rueda de prensa el comisionado de Vivienda de Barcelona, Josep Maria Montaner, hasta ahora se han inspeccionado 1.600 VPO y se han abierto 14 expedientes sancionadores a propietarios, el citado y otros 13, cuyos dueños las mantenían vacías sin el receptivo permiso de la Agencia de la Vivienda de Catalunya.

