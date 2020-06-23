Estás leyendo: Barcelona seguirá como sede del Mobile World Congress al menos hasta 2024

El Gobierno ha llegado a un acuerdo con la patronal mundial de telecomunicaciones, GSMA, para disfrutar de una tarifa reducida en la edición de 2021, en condiciones más ventajosas que en ediciones anteriores, "en compensación por los gastos a que hubo que hacer frente por la no celebración de la edición de este año".

La entrada del Mobile World Congress, en la Fira, en su última edición. E.P.
El Consejo de Ministros aprobó este martes un real decreto por el que el Gobierno amplía su contrato con la organizadora del Mobile World Congress (MWC), la patronal mundial de telecomunicaciones, GSMA, y se prorroga hasta 2024 a Barcelona como sede de la considerada como mayor feria tecnológica del mundo.  El pasado mes de abril la GSMA había llegado ya un acuerdo con los ayuntamientos de Barcelona y L´Hospitalet, la Generalitat y la fundación Mobile World Capital para firmar un contrato hasta 2024.

Tras la suspensión de la edición de este año del pasado febrero debido al coronavirus, la GSMA anunció su intención de mantener el Mobile en la Ciudad Condal en principio hasta 2023. Sin embargo, el Gobierno y la organización han acordado ampliarlo un año más.

La ministra portavoz, María Jesús Montero, dijo tras el Consejo de Ministros que la extensión del acuerdo supone "una excelente noticia" y pone de manifiesto "el compromiso del Gobierno por mantener en España un evento de este prestigio, capaz de atraer cada año a 100.000 personas, que genera 470 millones de facturación y 13.000 empleos".

Según explicó Montero, el Gobierno ha llegado a un acuerdo con la GSMA para disfrutar de una tarifa reducida en la edición de 2021, en condiciones más ventajosas que en ediciones anteriores, "en compensación por los gastos a que hubo que hacer frente por la no celebración de la edición de este año".

