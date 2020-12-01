Estás leyendo: Vecinos del barrio de Vallcarca paralizan el desahucio de una familia con dos menores de edad

Barcelona Vecinos del barrio de Vallcarca paralizan el desahucio de una familia con dos menores de edad

Los habitantes del inmueble fueron víctimas de una estafa y ahora se enfrenta a un proceso de desalojo. El Sindicat d'Habitatge de Vallcarca ha intervenido para frenar el lanzamiento.

Vecinos y miembros de la plataforma antidesahucios del barrio barcelonés de Vallcarca protestan a las puertas de la vivienda que iba a ser desalojada. - Mar Valiente
Vecinos y miembros de la plataforma antidesahucios del barrio barcelonés de Vallcarca protestan a las puertas de la vivienda que iba a ser desalojada.  Mar Valiente

El desalojo de la vivienda de la calle Repartidor del barrio barcelonés de Vallcarca programado para esta mañana finalmente no ha sido ejecutado por los Mossos d'Esquadra. El operativo, formado por hasta ocho furgones de ARRO, se ha retirado hacia las cuatro de la tarde, debido a la presencia de medio centenar de personas que protestaban a las puertas del domicilio.

Los efectivos policiales que, desde hacía varias horas, se encontraban a escasos metros de la vivienda, se han retirado sin dispersar a los manifestantes que se reunían a las puertas del número 35.

El aviso lo daba el Sindicat d'Habitatge del barrio barcelonés de Vallcarca a última hora de la noche de ayer. La plataforma convocaba una protesta pacífica para hoy, 1 de diciembre a las 11:45 de la mañana, con el objetivo de paralizar el desalojo de la vivienda en la que vive una familia con menores a su cargo.

Según fuentes del Sindicat d'Habitatge de Vallcarca, la familia, con dos menores a su cargo, fue víctima de una estafa al entrar en la vivienda hace poco más de un año. Éste es el segundo intento de desahucio que sufren en los últimos dos meses. Ahora procuran negociar una solución con los representantes de la propiedad para regular su situación a la espera de otra orden de desahucio.

