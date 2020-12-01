barcelona
El desalojo de la vivienda de la calle Repartidor del barrio barcelonés de Vallcarca programado para esta mañana finalmente no ha sido ejecutado por los Mossos d'Esquadra. El operativo, formado por hasta ocho furgones de ARRO, se ha retirado hacia las cuatro de la tarde, debido a la presencia de medio centenar de personas que protestaban a las puertas del domicilio.
Los efectivos policiales que, desde hacía varias horas, se encontraban a escasos metros de la vivienda, se han retirado sin dispersar a los manifestantes que se reunían a las puertas del número 35.
El aviso lo daba el Sindicat d'Habitatge del barrio barcelonés de Vallcarca a última hora de la noche de ayer. La plataforma convocaba una protesta pacífica para hoy, 1 de diciembre a las 11:45 de la mañana, con el objetivo de paralizar el desalojo de la vivienda en la que vive una familia con menores a su cargo.
Según fuentes del Sindicat d'Habitatge de Vallcarca, la familia, con dos menores a su cargo, fue víctima de una estafa al entrar en la vivienda hace poco más de un año. Éste es el segundo intento de desahucio que sufren en los últimos dos meses. Ahora procuran negociar una solución con los representantes de la propiedad para regular su situación a la espera de otra orden de desahucio.
