Estás leyendo: 400 personas permanecen en cuarentena en un crucero en Barcelona por un positivo en la covid-19

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Barco aislado 400 personas permanecen en cuarentena en un crucero en Barcelona por un positivo en la covid-19

Según indica Sanidad, la mujer que ha dado positivo ha sido aislada del resto de la tripulación, que también se encuentra a boro y sin sintomatología declarada.

El crucero Artania permanece atracado en un puerto de Australia después de que varios pasajeros hayan dado positivo por covid-19. /EFE
Un crucero permanece atracado en un puerto. /EFE

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

MADRID

EFE/Público

Sanidad explica en un comunicado que este jueves solicitó la entrada en el Puerto de Barcelona un crucero con unos 400 tripulantes de diversas nacionalidades a bordo y que la Declaración Marítima Sanitaria avisó de la presencia de "una tripulante con leve sintomatología compatible con la COVID-19", que dio positivo tras la prueba.

"Ante este hecho, y dado que los cruceros tienen prohibida la entrada en puertos españoles, Sanidad Exterior envió una autorización de excepcionalidad para proceder al desembarco de esta tripulante", señala en la nota.

Según ha recogido el Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE) este jueves, El Ministerio de Sanidad puede "excepcionalmente" levantar las restricciones de entrada en puertos españoles de los buques de pasaje tipo crucero y de las embarcaciones de recreo extranjeras que no tuvieran su puerto de estancia en España.

El Seven Seas Navigator permanecerá de momento custodiado día y noche por agentes de la Policía Nacional y de la Guardia Civil y la tripulante, que según indica Sanidad se encuentra a bordo del barco, ha sido aislada y continúa "con sintomatología leve". El resto de la tripulación, también a bordo de la embarcación, se encuentra sin sintomalogía declarada y permanece en cuarentena.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
Ha salido El Quinze

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú