Un barco mercante con 25 tripulantes se incendia a 25 millas de Mallorca

Un barco mercante con 25 tripulantes ha sufrido un incendio esta madrugada cuando navegaba a 25 millas al sur de Mallorca, según ha informado el servicio de coordinación de emergencias 112 de Baleares. Actúan para sofocar el incendio dos helicópteros y tres embarcaciones de salvamento marítimo, que han evacuado a 14 de los tripulantes.
Todos los evacuados han recibido atención médica y ninguno tiene lesiones relevantes. Los nueve tripulantes que permanecen en el barco están prestando apoyo a las tareas de extinción, según ha indicado en su cuenta de Twitter el 112.
La embarcación, llamada Grande Europa, es un carguero de 183 metros de eslora, de 20 años de antigüedad y con bandera italiana de la naviera Grimaldi Lines.
El carguero, que permanece a unas 15 millas de Cabrera, el Parque Nacional al sur de Mallorca, había partido de Cerdeña y su destino era el puerto de Valencia.
En prevención de posibles vertidos tóxicos del buque incendiado se ha activado el Plan Especial por Contaminación de Aguas Marinas de Baleares (Cambal) en fase de prealerta.
