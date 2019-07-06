El barco Alex de la ONG italiana Mediterranea con 41 inmigrantes a bordo rescatados en el Mediterráneo central el jueves llegó hoy al puerto de la isla de Lampedusa sin permiso, pese a la prohibición del ministro del Interior, Matteo Salvini.
La nave, un velero de 20 metros de eslora, accedió a aguas territoriales italianas y finalmente atracó en Lampedusa, con todos los inmigrantes hacinados en su cubierta, protegiéndose del sol con mantas térmicas, según pudo verse en una retransmisión de la ONG.
En el muelle esperaban agentes de policía y voluntarios de la Cruz Roja y otros organismos humanitarios, además de algunas personas que recibieron a la embarcación entre aplausos, y a las 15.30 GMT aún no se ha procedido al desembarco de los inmigrantes.
(Habrá ampliación)
