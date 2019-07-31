El barco de la ONG Sea Eye rescata a 40 migrantes frente a la costa libia

Cuarenta migrantes y refugiados han sido rescatados por el barco de la ONG alemana Sea Eye frente a las costas de Libia, según la organización, que ha confirmado la presencia a bordo de tres niños pequeños, entre ellos un bebé, y una mujer embarazada.
El portavoz de la ONG, Gorden Isler, ha confirmado a la agencia de noticias DPA este rescate, llevado a cabo por el barco Alan Kurdi. Los migrantes, procedentes de Nigeria, Costa de Marfil, Ghana, Malí, Congo y Camerún, habían zarpado el martes por la noche desde la ciudad libia de Tagiura y fueron rescatados de madrugada.
El Gobierno italiano ha bloqueado la entrada de este tipo de barcos a sus puertos
"Pediremos a las autoridades competentes que nos asignen un puerto seguro", ha afirmado Isler, a la espera de ver "cómo evoluciona la situación" en las próximas horas. No obstante, ya ha advertido de que Lampedusa, en Sicilia, "es geográficamente el puerto más cercano".
El Gobierno italiano ha bloqueado la entrada de este tipo de barcos a sus puertos, alegando que las ONG contribuyen al tráfico de personas y que Italia no puede asumir la carga migratoria. El ministro del Interior, Matteo Salvini, ha anunciado este miércoles un acuerdo de cinco países europeos y la Iglesia italiana para repartirse más de cien personas bloqueadas durante días en la patrullera 'Gregoretti' de la Guardia Costera.
