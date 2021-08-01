Los barcos Sea Watch 3 y Ocean Viking salvan a 400 migrantes en el Mediterráneo

madridActualizado:
Unos 400 migrantes que estaban en el mar Mediterráneo central en situación de peligro tuvieron que ser asistidos esta noche por los barcos Sea Watch 3 y Ocean Viking, de la organización humanitaria SOS Méditerranée.
Sea Watch ha informado que en estos momentos se encuentran a salvo en las dos embarcaciones, pero no ha especificado cuántos migrantes lleva a bordo después de que el viernes rescatara a otros 99 migrantes, de los cuales seis y sus respectivas familias fueron evacuados por problemas de salud. Por su parte, SOS Méditerranée sí especificó que su barco tiene a bordo a 449 migrantes, entre los rescatados esta noche y los 175 que salvó el sábado.
Ninguna de las dos ONG han explicado si entre los 400 migrantes socorridos había mujeres y niños. De entre los 175 que salvó SOS Méditerranée el sábado había dos mujeres embarazadas y 33 menores, 22 de ellos no acompañados.
