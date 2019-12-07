Público
Público

Bardem Bardem se disculpa por llamar "estúpido" a Almeida: "El insulto ilegitimiza cualquier discurso"

"Los irrefutables datos que todos los estudios científicos nos avisan de la urgencia climática en la que nos encontramos y la necesidad de que se tomen medidas y compromisos para revertir su galopante avance por parte de todos los países" explica el actor que achaca su comentario a "un impulso en absoluto constructivo".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El actor Javier Bardem, durante la presentación en Madrid de la película 'Loving Pablo'.- EFE

El actor Javier Bardem, durante la presentación en Madrid de la película 'Loving Pablo'.- EFE

El actor Javier Bardem ha pedido disculpas por llamar "estúpido" al alcalde de Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, durante su discurso en la marcha por el clima celebrada este viernes en Madrid. "El insulto ilegitimiza cualquier discurso y conversación", ha señalado el actor español en un hilo que ha abierto en su cuenta de Twitter.

Por ello, Bardem ha pedido "disculpas" por haberse "dejado llevar por un impulso en absoluto constructivo que flaco favor hace al verdadero mensaje, único y realmente importante".

"Los irrefutables datos que todos los estudios científicos detallados nos avisan de la urgencia climática en la que nos encontramos y la necesidad de que se tomen medidas y compromisos para revertir su galopante avance por parte de todos los países", ha apuntado Bardem.

El insulto de Bardem fue respondido por el regidor en sus redes sociales donde publicó: "El típico listo, eso sí muy progre, que piensa que lo de pagar impuestos no va con él", junto a una noticia titulada "Javier Bardem, condenado a pagar 151.000 euros por defraudar a Hacienda". 

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad