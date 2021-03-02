barcelonaActualizado:
La jueza de Barcelona que investiga el caso "BarçaGate" ha dejado este martes en libertad provisional al expresidente del FC Barcelona Josep Maria Bartomeu y a su mano derecha, Jaume Masferrer, que se han acogido a su derecho a no declarar, tal como hicieron ayer en dependencias policiales.
De acuerdo con el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Cataluña (TSJC), la titular del juzgado de instrucción número 13 de Barcelona, Alejandra Gil, ha decretado libertad para ambos directivos, investigados por un delito de administración desleal y otro de corrupción en negocios.
La magistrada ha acordado además levantar el secreto de sumario del caso, que había prorrogado hasta seis veces y en el que el FC Barcelona no figura como imputado, sino como perjudicado, según han confirmado a EFE fuentes jurídicas.
Bartomeu y Masferrer han pasado sobre las 11:30 horas de este martes a disposición judicial tras ser detenidos el lunes por su presunta implicación en el caso conocido como 'BarçaGate', han explicado fuentes judiciales.
Los Mossos d'Esquadra han llevado a Bartomeu y Masferrer a la Ciutat de la Justicia de Barcelona a primera hora de la mañana, después de pasar la noche detenidos en los calabozos de la comisaría de Les Corts.
La titular del Juzgado de Instrucción 13 les ha tomado declaración sobre los hechos, si bien fuentes de la defensa ya adelantaron que se acogerán, como han hecho, a su derecho a no declarar dado que la causa estaba hasta este mismo martes bajo secreto de sumario.
