Batman en el Valle de los Caídos Miles de firmas piden sustituir la cruz del Valle de los Caídos por una estatua de Batman

Una iniciativa en Change.org propone al Congreso que se alce en Cuelgamuros un monumento al "héroe que ahora necesitamos"

La cruz del Valle de los Caídos y el Batman de Christopher Nolan. / J.J.GUILLÉN (EFE)

Una iniciativa en la Plataforma Change.org propone al Congreso de los Diputados que sea retirada la cruz del Valle de los Caídos y en su lugar se coloque una estatua de Batman, "el héroe que ahora necesitamos". La propuesta, que ha sido lanzada en la red social por Alessio Garcai, ha recogido hasta este martes casi 13.500 firmas.

La misiva está dirigida a los políticos del Congreso de los Diputados y explica que "ante el devenir de los días y la inconsistencia en los pasos a dar" para el derribo de la cruz del Valle de los Caídos, es el pueblo -dice- el que debe tomar las riendas del asunto.

"Es por ello que propongo al Congreso de los Diputados de Gotham que vote el derribo de la cruz y, en su lugar, levante una estatua de Batman, porque es el héroe que nos merecemos, y es el héroe que ahora necesitamos", apunta el autor parafraseando la película de Christopher Nolan El Caballero Oscuro.

Asimismo, la iniciativa, que se creó hace cuatro días y puede firmarse aquí, explica que Batman es una figura que engloba "todas las clases sociales, todas las ideologías políticas, a bandidos y maleantes, a la clase media trabajadora y a los nacionalistas de aquí y de allá".

Para concluir, destaca que este superhéroe "nos ha librado de todos los males habidos y por haber, y hoy España está falta de figuras heteropatriarcales que nos motiven y nos den fuerzas para empezar cada día para ir a sellar el paro".

