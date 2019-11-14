El concejal del PSOE en el municipio de Beas del Segura (Jaén), José María Soria, ha dimitido de su cargo tras publicar en su Instagram un mensaje mostrando su malestar con los resultados electorales obtenidos por Vox y en el que terminaba diciendo a los votantes de la formación ultraderechista: "Ojalá un borracho viole a tu madre o tu hermana".
Después de publicar la historia, el edil ha pedido disculpas "por sus declaraciones" a través de su cuenta. "En democracia, el limite de mis derechos se encuentra en respectar los derechos de los demás", recalca. Así mismo, según ha escrito, el concejal asume la responsabilidad de sus palabras y "las consecuencias que puedan acarrear".
Por otro lado, el Ayuntamiento del Beas del Segura ha emitido un mensaje a través de Facebook para condenar las declaraciones del edil y anunciar su dimisión: "Este Ayuntamiento tiene tolerancia cero con cualquier manifestación o incitación al odio, a la violencia y el machismo".
"El equipo de Gobierno del Ayuntamiento de Beas de Segura anuncia que: (...) José María Soria ha presentado su dimisión por las inaceptables declaraciones así como aceptado las consecuencias de sus actos", ha informado el Ayuntamiento a través del comunicado.
